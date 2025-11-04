These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Exact Sciences Following Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates on Monday.

Exact Sciences reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $850.739 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $810.178 million.

Exact Sciences raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $3.130 billion-$3.170 billion to $3.220 billion-$3.235 billion.

“Exact Sciences continues to advance our mission to prevent cancer and detect it earlier through a relentless focus on patients,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. “Our third quarter results reflect the power of our patient-centric platform and our trusted brands, Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®. The momentum we are building is fueling growth, advancing innovative new tests like Cancerguard, and strengthening our financial performance.”

Exact Sciences shares gained 3.5% to close at $66.98 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Exact Sciences following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained Exact Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $85.

Stifel analyst Daniel Arias maintained Exact Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $67 to $80.

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $77.

