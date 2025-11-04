Lattice Semiconductor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q3 Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) reported in-line earnings for the third quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $133.349 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $133.028 million.

Lattice Semiconductor said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 30 cents to 34 cents versus market estimates of 32 cents. The company projects sales of $138.000 million to $148.000 million versus expectations of $141.918 million.

Ford Tamer, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a strong quarter, with broad-based growth across our end markets, and grew non-GAAP earnings 17% quarter over quarter. Our Communications and Computing business achieved record revenue, and we are expecting continued growth into the fourth quarter and beyond. We continue to drive operating leverage and expand profitability, with significant revenue and non-GAAP EPS growth of 13% and 29%, respectively, expected in the second half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2025.”

Newell shares fell 0.2% to close at $72.82 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Newell following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained Lattice Semiconductor with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $82.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $80.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained Lattice Semiconductor with a Buy and boosted the price target from $72 to $80.

Considering buying LSCC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock