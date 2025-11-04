Amazon To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) price target from $92 to $105. JP Morgan analyst Peter Peng upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Qorvo shares closed at $93.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) from $465 to $524. Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. CyberArk shares closed at $518.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) price target from $158 to $165. UBS analyst Andrew Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $155.97 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) from $67 to $80. Stifel analyst Daniel Arias maintained a Buy rating. Exact Sciences shares closed at $66.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) from $8 to $13. Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Navitas Semiconductor shares closed at $12.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen increased Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) price target from $43 to $50. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Napco Security shares settled at $40.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens boosted MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) price target from $375 to $435. Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating. MongoDB shares closed at $369.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) price target from $72 to $80. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Lattice Semiconductor shares closed at $72.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) from $300 to $315. Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares settled at $254.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $489 to $640. BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating. CrowdStrike shares closed at $551.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
