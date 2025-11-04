Pfizer Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the health care company to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share, down from $1.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s quarterly revenue is $16.52 billion, down from $17.7 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Friday, Pfizer filed a lawsuit against Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR), its Board of Directors, and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) in a Delaware Court. The lawsuit asserts claims for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and tortious interference in contract arising from Metsera’s breach of its obligations under the merger agreement between Pfizer and Metsera.

Shares of Pfizer rose 0.04% to close at $24.66 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $33 to $32 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $28 to $30 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $25 to $26 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $24 to $25 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Carter Gould initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $24 on Apri 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

