Lear Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Results

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.73 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.680 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.600 billion.

Lear raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $22.470 billion-$23.070 billion to $22.850 billion-$23.150 billion.

“Lear continued its solid momentum in the third quarter, delivering one of the highest third quarter operating cash flows in our history and solid operating performance across both business segments despite disruptions at key customers,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s President and CEO.

Lear shares rose 3.7% to trade at $108.55 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lear following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Lear with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $108 to $112.

JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $133 to $138.

TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $115 to $117.

Photo via Shutterstock