analyst working on laptop
November 3, 2025 2:46 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On nVent Electric Following Upbeat Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) reported its third-quarter results on Friday that topped street estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, up 44% from the prior year period, surpassing analysts' expectations of 88 cents.

Net sales climbed to $1.05 billion, up 35% from a year earlier and ahead of estimates of $1.01 billion, while organic sales growth was 16% for the quarter. The company's adjusted operating income rose 27% to $213 million.

nVent Electric raised its full-year 2025 outlook, now expecting reported sales growth of 27% to 28%, up from its prior guidance of 24% to 26%.

The company also projects adjusted earnings per share of $3.31 to $3.33, compared with the earlier range of $3.22 to $3.30. Wall Street analysts anticipate earnings of $3.29 per share from sales of $3.76 billion.

For the fourth quarter, nVent anticipates reported sales growth of 31% to 33% and organic sales growth of 15% to 17%, with an adjusted EPS forecast of between 87 cents and 89 cents. In contrast, Wall Street analysts expect an adjusted EPS of 88 cents.

nVent Electric shares fell 1% to trade at $113.22 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nVent Electric following earnings announcement.

  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained nVent Electric with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $117 to $133.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $111 to $140.
  • Roth Capital analyst Justin Clare reiterated nVent Electric with a Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $130.

Considering buying NVT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NVT Logo
NVTnVent Electric PLC
$113.56-0.69%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved