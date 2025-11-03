These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On nVent Electric Following Upbeat Q3 Results

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) reported its third-quarter results on Friday that topped street estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, up 44% from the prior year period, surpassing analysts' expectations of 88 cents.

Net sales climbed to $1.05 billion, up 35% from a year earlier and ahead of estimates of $1.01 billion, while organic sales growth was 16% for the quarter. The company's adjusted operating income rose 27% to $213 million.

nVent Electric raised its full-year 2025 outlook, now expecting reported sales growth of 27% to 28%, up from its prior guidance of 24% to 26%.

The company also projects adjusted earnings per share of $3.31 to $3.33, compared with the earlier range of $3.22 to $3.30. Wall Street analysts anticipate earnings of $3.29 per share from sales of $3.76 billion.

For the fourth quarter, nVent anticipates reported sales growth of 31% to 33% and organic sales growth of 15% to 17%, with an adjusted EPS forecast of between 87 cents and 89 cents. In contrast, Wall Street analysts expect an adjusted EPS of 88 cents.

nVent Electric shares fell 1% to trade at $113.22 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nVent Electric following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained nVent Electric with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $117 to $133.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $111 to $140.

Roth Capital analyst Justin Clare reiterated nVent Electric with a Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $130.

Photo via Shutterstock