These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Charter Communications Following Downbeat Q3 Results

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reported downbeat fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Friday.

The company clocked a quarterly revenue decline of 0.9% year-on-year to $13.67 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. EPS of $8.34 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.37.

For 2025, Charter Communications now expects capital expenditures (capex) of approximately $11.5 billion (down from the prior forecast of $12 billion) versus $11.3 billion in fiscal 2024.

“We are operating well in a competitive environment, where consumer products and applications haven’t yet caught up with our uniquely differentiated network capabilities,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. “In the meantime, our service delivery improvements are being recognized, and we are saving customers hundreds and often thousands of dollars per year with our products. And our focus is on free cash flow growth for shareholder value creation.”

Charter Communications shares fell 6% to trade at $219.95 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Charter Communications following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon downgraded Charter Communications from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $350 to $280.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $475 to $425.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained Charter Communications with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $240.

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $275 to $200.

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained Charter Communications with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $325 to $265.

