T. Rowe Price Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.893 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.877 billion.

T. Rowe Price shares fell 0.9% to trade at $101.61 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on T. Rowe Price following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained T. Rowe Price with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $109 to $111.

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $108 to $112.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Aidan Hall maintained T. Rowe Price with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $115 to $117.

Photo via Shutterstock