T. Rowe Price Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.893 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.877 billion.
T. Rowe Price shares fell 0.9% to trade at $101.61 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on T. Rowe Price following earnings announcement.
- JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained T. Rowe Price with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $109 to $111.
- TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $108 to $112.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Aidan Hall maintained T. Rowe Price with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $115 to $117.
