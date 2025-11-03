t rowe price logo on mobile
November 3, 2025 2:29 PM 1 min read

T. Rowe Price Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.893 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.877 billion.

T. Rowe Price shares fell 0.9% to trade at $101.61 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on T. Rowe Price following earnings announcement.

  • JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained T. Rowe Price with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $109 to $111.
  • TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $108 to $112.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Aidan Hall maintained T. Rowe Price with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $115 to $117.

