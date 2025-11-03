Vertex Pharmaceuticals Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 3.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share, up from $4.38 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' quarterly revenue is $3.06 billion, compared to $2.77 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 4, Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.4% to close at $425.57 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $439 to $438 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $517 to $530 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $550 to $575 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and cut the price target from $458 to $456 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Lisa Bayko maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $510 to $475 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

