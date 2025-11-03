Nvidia To Rally Around 73%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group raised Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) price target from $265 to $300. Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Ecolab shares closed at $256.40 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna cut the price target for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) from $85 to $80. Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Neutral rating. Zillow shares closed at $71.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) price target from $270 to $300. Jefferies analyst James Heaney maintained a Buy rating. Take-Two Interactive shares closed at $256.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) from $160 to $185. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating. Datadog shares closed at $162.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) from $43 to $39. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Neutral rating. UDR shares closed at $33.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) price target from $96 to $230. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating. Sandisk shares settled at $199.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein boosted Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) price target from $17 to $24. Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani maintained an Outperform rating. Core Scientific shares closed at $21.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $250 to $350. Loop Capital analyst Ananda Barush maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $202.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut the price target for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) from $320 to $300. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating. ResMed shares settled at $246.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets increased The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) price target from $217 to $223. Freedom Capital Markets analyst Sergey Glinyanov upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Boeing shares closed at $201.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
