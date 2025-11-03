Fabrinet Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 3.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share, up from $2.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet's quarterly revenue is $935.04 million, compared to $804.23 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 17, Fabrinet announced the retirement of company founder and Chairman, David T. Mitchell.

Fabrinet shares rose 0.6% to close at $440.57 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $345 to $430 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $360 to $425 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Dave Kang maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $184 to $220 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $234 to $329 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $350 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

