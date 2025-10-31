These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Arthur J. Gallagher Following Downbeat Q3 Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share, missing market estimates of $2.54 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.923 billion, compared to expectations of $3.454 billion.

“We had a terrific and very active third quarter!” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. “For our combined brokerage and risk management segments, we delivered 20% total revenue growth; our 19th straight quarter of double-digit top-line growth. Organic revenue growth was 4.8%, and incremental revenue from acquisitions was more than $450 million. Net earnings margin was 13.8%, adjusted EBITDAC margin was 32.1%, and adjusted EBITDAC grew 22%. Our client-centric, team-driven, and welcoming culture is thriving!

Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $262.03 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Arthur J. Gallagher following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained Arthur J. Gallagher with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $315 to $275.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $370 to $353.

Photo via Shutterstock