These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ResMed Following Q1 Results

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.50 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.336 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.331 billion.

“Our fiscal year 2026 is off to a strong start, with first-quarter performance reflecting continued progress toward our mission of helping people sleep better, breathe better and live longer and healthier, with care provided in their own home,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell. “We delivered 9% headline revenue growth year-over-year, with a very strong 280 basis points of non-GAAP gross margin expansion, resulting in double-digit bottom-line performance: 16% non-GAAP EPS growth. These results reinforce the success of our strategy to transform healthcare in the home with hardware, software and solutions that people love.”

ResMed shares fell 0.5% to close at $252.26 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ResMed following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained ResMed with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $310 to $300.

Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $298 to $299.

Photo via Shutterstock