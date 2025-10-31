These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Twilio Following Strong Q3 Results

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday.

Twilio posted third-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.25 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the third quarter, beating estimates of $1.08 per share.

"We saw broad-based strength across customer segments, ranging from startups to enterprises to ISVs, that continue to choose Twilio to power their customer engagement," said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio.

Twilio expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion versus estimates of $1.29 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 to $1.22 per share versus estimates of $1.14 per share. Twilio said it now expects full-year 2025 revenue growth of 12.4% to 12.6% and $920 million to $930 million of total free cash flow.

Twilio also announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stytch, Inc., an identity platform for AI agents.

Twilio shares rose 1.1% to close at $112.86 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Twilio following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained Twilio with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $145.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Funk maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $100 to $110.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained Twilio with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $140 to $150.

