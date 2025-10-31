These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Cloudflare Following Upbeat Results

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after Thursday’s closing bell.

Cloudflare reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 23 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $562.02 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $544.82 million.

"Our excellent third quarter results clearly demonstrate our increasing momentum, with revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31 percent year-over-year. Great companies innovate and execute, and we continue to deliver on both," said Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare.

Cloudflare expects fourth-quarter total revenue in a range of $588.5 million to $589.5 million.

Cloudflare shares fell 2.2% to close at $222.50 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cloudflare following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Cloudflare with a Buy and raised the price target from $240 to $285.

Citizens analyst Trevor Walsh maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $250 to $270.

