Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Chevron Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 31.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share, down from $2.51 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Chevron's quarterly revenue is $49.01 billion, compared to $50.67 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 14, Chevron reportedly requested a say in Venture Global, Inc.’s (NYSE:VG) proposal to delay the startup deadline for its Plaquemines LNG export terminal in Louisiana. This has escalated tensions between the developer and its long-term customers.

Shares of Chevron fell 1% to close at $153.52 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $170 to $160 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $190 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Melius Research analyst James West initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $155 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $164 to $168 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

HSBC analyst Kim Fustier downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $176 to $158 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

Considering buying CVX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock