Coinbase Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Coinbase's quarterly revenue is $1.8 billion, compared to $1.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters, but beat estimates in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

Coinbase shares fell 1.9% to close at $348.61 on Wednesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $470 to $450 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $365 to $361 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $400 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Needham analyst Jon Todaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $270 to $400 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 90%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese reiterated a Sell rating with a price target of $300 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

