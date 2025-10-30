Western Digital Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share, down from $1.78 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Western Digital's quarterly revenue is $2.73 billion, compared to $4.09 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 30, Western Digital reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Western Digital shares jumped 13.2% to close at $141.38 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $85 to $135 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $120 to $160 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $92 to $150 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $135 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $110 to $135 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

