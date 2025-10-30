Alphabet To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) price target from $78 to $90. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $71.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Glaukos Corp (NASDAQ:GKOS) from $104 to $116. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating. Glaukos shares closed at $77.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) price target from $45 to $40. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Buy rating. Chipotle shares closed at $39.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE:TNK) from $66 to $70. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating. Teekay Tankers shares closed at $60.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) from $900 to $810. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Meta shares closed at $751.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) price target from $26 to $43. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Steven Madden shares settled at $34.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price target from $280 to $335. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $274.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) price target from $15 to $19. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Viavi Solutions shares closed at $13.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital raised the price target for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) from $46 to $47. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $3.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) price target from $594 to $650. B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintained a Buy rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $585.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
