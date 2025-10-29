Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Meta Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Analysts expect the Menlo Park, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.68 per share, up from $6.03 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Meta's quarterly revenue is $49.37 billion, compared to $40.59 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters.

Shares of Meta rose 0.6% to close at $738.36 on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $870 to $825 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $920 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $897 to $900 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $811 to $837 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $925 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%

Photo via Shutterstock