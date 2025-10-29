Wayfair Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Q3 Earnings

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) posted a strong earnings beat and solid revenue growth in the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.117 billion (+8.1% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $3.014 billion. Total net revenue, excluding the German market exit, rose 9% year over year.

"We saw orders delivered grow by over 5% year-over-year in the quarter, including new orders now growing mid-single digits for two quarters in a row. This came in tandem with more than 70% year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA," said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair.

Wayfair shares gained 23.2% to close at $106.52 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wayfair following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Wayfair with a Buy and raised the price target from $83 to $125.

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $120.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith reiterated Wayfair with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $98 to $125.

Considering buying W stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock