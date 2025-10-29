Alphabet Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Analysts expect the Mountain View, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share, up from $2.12 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Alphabet's quarterly revenue is $99.64 billion, compared to $88.27 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Anthropic, last week said it will expand its use of Google Cloud technologies, including up to 1 million TPUs. The expansion is valued in the tens of billions of dollars and is expected to bring more than a gigawatt of capacity online in 2026.

Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to close at $267.47 on Tuesday.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $222 to $292 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $210 to $260 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $290 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $252 to $280 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $210 to $280 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

