Seagate Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will release earnings results for its fiscal first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share, up from $1.58 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Seagate's quarterly revenue is $2.55 billion, compared to $2.17 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 29, Seagate reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Seagate shares fell 1.6% to close at $230.32 on Monday.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $155 to $235 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $245 to $280 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $350 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $175 to $260 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $215 to $250 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

