Electronic Arts Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share, down from $1.11 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts' quarterly revenue is $1.87 billion, compared to $2.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, Electronic Arts announced it will be acquired by PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for $55 billion, with stockholders receiving $210 per share in cash.

Electronic Arts shares fell 0.2% to close at $200.50 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $148 to $210 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Roth Capital analyst Eric Handler downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and increased the price target from $185 to $210 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $166 to $210 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $180 to $210 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $200 to $210 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying EA stock? Here's what analysts think:

