These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On First Hawaiian Following Upbeat Q3 Results

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $226.391 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $218.300 million.

“I’m pleased to report that the third quarter was another period of market-leading performance for First Hawaiian Bank,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “These strong results reflect how well our teams and operations work together to deliver outstanding financial performance and the personalized service our customers expect and deserve.”

First Hawaiian shares traded at $24.78 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on First Hawaiian following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained First Hawaiian with a Neutral and raised the price target from $27 to $28.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Elian maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $27.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained First Hawaiian with an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $25 to $26.

Considering buying FHB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock