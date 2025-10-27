These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Illinois Tool Works Following Q3 Results

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2025 results and narrowed its full-year guidance on Friday.

Revenue rose 2.3% year over year (Y/Y) to $4.06 billion, missing the street view of $4.08 billion. The company saw organic revenue growth of 1% Y/Y in the quarter. The company posted earnings of $2.81 per share, versus $3.91 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $2.71.

Anticipating supply chain disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs, Illinois Tool Works narrowed its full-year profit outlook, Reuters reported.

The company has tightened its full-year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $10.40-$10.50 (versus consensus of $10.40) from $10.35-$10.55 prior. Illinois Tool Works projected full-year 2025 sales between $16.057 billion and $16.375 billion (versus consensus of $16.076 billion).

“The ITW team concluded the third quarter with solid operational and financial execution, delivering EPS of $2.81, which grew six percent year-over-year excluding the divestiture gain, alongside record operating margin of 27.4 percent, and a 15 percent increase in free cash flow. This outcome underscores the fundamental strength of the ITW Business Model, the inherent resilience of our diversified portfolio, and the high-quality execution demonstrated by our colleagues worldwide,” said Christopher A. O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1.1% to trade at $248.45 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Illinois Tool Works following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea maintained Illinois Tool Works with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $245.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $298 to $275.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $243 to $244.

Considering buying ITW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock