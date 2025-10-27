HCA Healthcare Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) posted upbeat third-quarter 2025 financial results on Friday.

HCA reported total revenues of $19.16 billion, representing a 9.6% year-over-year increase, surpassing the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. The hospital chain reported adjusted earnings of $6.96, up from $4.90 a year ago, surpassing the consensus of $5.72.

“Our teams continued to execute our agenda at a high level, and we remain disciplined in our efforts to improve care for our patients by increasing access, investing in advanced technology, and training our people,” said Sam Hazen, Chief Executive Officer of HCA Healthcare. “Across many operational measures, including quality and key stakeholders’ satisfaction, outcomes were better. I want to thank our 300,000 HCA colleagues who, once again, demonstrated excellence in what they do.”

HCA Healthcare raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance from $25.50 to $27 to $27 to $28, exceeding the consensus of $26.33.

The 2025 sales guidance was revised from $74 billion to $76 billion to $75 billion to $76.5 billion, compared to the consensus of $75.02 billion. HCA Healthcare forecasts 2025 net income of $6.495 billion-$6.715 billion, compared to prior guidance of $6.11 billion-$6.48 billion.

HCA Healthcare shares rose 1.3% to trade at $452.66 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on HCA Healthcare following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor maintained HCA Healthcare with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $465 to $475.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $475 to $505.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $460 to $495.

Stephens & Co. analyst Raj Kumar maintained HCA Healthcare with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $450 to $500.

