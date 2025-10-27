robinhood logo on mobile
October 27, 2025 7:16 AM 1 min read

This Robinhood Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari initiated coverage on CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $215. CommVault shares closed at $169.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:NP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Neptune Insurance shares closed at $26.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra initiated coverage on Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $27. Fermi shares closed at $23.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $155. Robinhood closed at $139.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello initiated coverage on Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Amer Sports shares closed at $31.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

