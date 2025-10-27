Amkor Technology Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 27.

Analysts expect the Tempe, Arizona-based company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, down from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue is $1.93 billion, compared to $1.86 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 28, Amkor Technology reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Amkor Technology shares rose 2.5% to close at $32.77 on Friday.

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $18 to $24 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

JP Morgan analyst Peter Peng maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $25 to $27 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $19 to $20 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $22 to $28 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $36 to $30 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Photo via Shutterstock