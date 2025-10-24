Medpace Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The clinical contract research organization reported earnings of $3.86, beating the consensus of $3.52. Sales reached $659.9 million, surpassing the consensus of $640.99 million. Sales increased 23.7% year over year. On a constant currency basis, revenue jumped 23.4%.

Medpace raised fiscal 2025 earnings per share from $13.76-$14.53 to $14.60-$14.86 versus consensus of $14.07. The consensus increased 2025 sales guidance from $2.42 billion-$2.52 billion to $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion compared to the consensus of $2.46 billion.

Medpace shares rose 1% to trade at $602.08 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Medpace following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained Medpace with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $575 to $655.

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $425 to $485.

Photo via Shutterstock