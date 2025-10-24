Waste Management Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 27.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share, up from $1.96 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Waste Management's quarterly revenue is $6.5 billion, compared to $5.61 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 28, Waste Management reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Waste Management shares fell 0.2% to close at $216.11 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $265 to $240 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $265 to $262 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $252 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Bryan Burgmeier maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $275 to $268 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $245 to $248 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

