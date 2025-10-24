Tractor Supply Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 49 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents. Quarterly sales were $3.719 billion (+7.2% year-over-year), which is in line with the Street view.

Tractor Supply narrowed its fiscal year 2025 GAAP EPS outlook to $2.06–$2.13. The prior range was $2–$2.18. The new midpoint sits near the $2.10 analyst consensus.

Management also trimmed fiscal year 2025 sales guidance to $15.567–$15.716 billion from $15.478–$16.074 billion, versus the $15.673 billion estimate.

Tractor Supply shares rose 2.8% to close at $56.35 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tractor Supply following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained Tractor Supply with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $67.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded Tractor Supply from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $50 to $60.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $64 to $65.

Considering buying TSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock