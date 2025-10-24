Tractor Supply Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.
The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 49 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents. Quarterly sales were $3.719 billion (+7.2% year-over-year), which is in line with the Street view.
Tractor Supply narrowed its fiscal year 2025 GAAP EPS outlook to $2.06–$2.13. The prior range was $2–$2.18. The new midpoint sits near the $2.10 analyst consensus.
Management also trimmed fiscal year 2025 sales guidance to $15.567–$15.716 billion from $15.478–$16.074 billion, versus the $15.673 billion estimate.
Tractor Supply shares rose 2.8% to close at $56.35 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tractor Supply following earnings announcement.
- Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained Tractor Supply with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $67.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded Tractor Supply from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $50 to $60.
- Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $64 to $65.
Photo via Shutterstock
