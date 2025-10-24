These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Union Pacific After Q3 Earnings

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday, driven by operational efficiency gains and core pricing.

The rail transportation company announced net income of $1.8 billion, or $3.01 per diluted share. Including the effect of merger costs of $41 million, adjusted diluted EPS was $3.08, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.99.

The company's operating revenue increased 3% to $6.244 billion, which narrowly missed the analyst estimate of $6.245 billion.

CEO Jim Vena emphasized the focus on the pending Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) merger to create "America's first transcontinental railroad."

The company reaffirmed its 2025 outlook for EPS growth, consistent with attaining the 3-year CAGR target of high single to low double digits. The capital plan is $3.4 billion.

Union Pacific shares fell 2.3% to close at $220.04 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Union Pacific following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained Union Pacific with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $277 to $275.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $265 to $267.

