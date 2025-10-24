Deckers Outdoor Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell.

Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $1.57 by 16%. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.43 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.41 billion.

Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.

"HOKA and UGG again delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter, reflecting strong performance and international momentum for these powerful brands," said Stefano Caroti, CEO.

Deckers Outdoor shares gained 1.6% to close at $102.54 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Deckers Outdoor following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained Deckers Outdoor with a Buy and lowered the price target from $128 to $113.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $120 to $105.

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained Deckers Outdoor with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $125.

