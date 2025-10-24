General Dynamics Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 24.

Analysts expect the Reston, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share, up from $3.35 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics' quarterly revenue is $12.53 billion, compared to $11.67 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 13, General Dynamics Land Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, and Parry Labs announced a strategic teaming agreement aimed at accelerating digital integration across combat platforms.

Shares of General Dynamics rose 1% to close at $341.50 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $328 to $360 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $285 to $350 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $309 to $333 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $348 to $368 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $284 to $345 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%

Considering buying GD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

