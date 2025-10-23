These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Boston Scientific After Upbeat Earnings

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly revenues of $5.07 billion on Wednesday, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. The medical technology giant reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents, beating the consensus of 71 cents and the management guidance of 70-72 cents.

Boston Scientific forecasts net sales growth of approximately 20% in 2025 on a reported basis and around 15.5% on an organic basis, compared to prior guidance of 18%-19% and 12%-14%, respectively.

The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance from $2.95-$2.99 to $3.02-$3.04, compared to the consensus of $2.98. The company sees fourth quarter adjusted earnings of 77 cents-79 cents versus consensus of 76 cents, with sales of $5.22 billion-$5.31 billion versus a consensus of $5.18 billion.

Boston Scientific shares gained 0.6% to trade at $104.40 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Boston Scientific following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Patrick Wood maintained Boston Scientific with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $130.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $124 to $125.

