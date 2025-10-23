These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Lennox International Following Q3 Earnings

Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, but lowered its FY25 forecast on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $6.98 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.86 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.426 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.490 billion.

Lennox lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $23.25-$24.25 to $22.75-$23.25 and sees revenue to be down by 1%.

“As anticipated, 2025 is proving to be a transitional year, shaped by the impact of the refrigerant transition and difficult macroeconomic conditions. During these uncertain times, the Lennox team continues to respond with agility and discipline, delivering margin expansion in both segments,” said CEO, Alok Maskara. “The recent DuroDyne and Supco acquisition strengthens our parts and accessories portfolio, positioning us for greater success during the more normalized operating environment expected in 2026 and beyond. In light of ongoing industry volume pressures and consumer confidence trends, we believe it is prudent to update our full-year guidance to include an expected revenue decline of 1% and adjusted earnings per share from $22.75 to $23.25.”

Lennox Intl shares closed at $493.07 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lennox Intl following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained Lennox Intl with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $535 to $475.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained Lennox Intl with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $730 to $700.

Considering buying LII stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock