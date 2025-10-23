Ford Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Analysts expect the Dearborn, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, down from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ford's quarterly revenue is $42.87 billion, compared to $43.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters. It also exceeded estimates in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Ford shares fell 1% to close at $12.43 on Wednesday.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $9 to $12 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $11 to $12 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9 to $9.5 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

