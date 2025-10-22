These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Nasdaq Following Strong Q3 Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company posted third-quarter revenue growth of 15% year over year to $1.315 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.297 billion. The financial services company reported adjusted EPS of 88 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 85 cents.

Nasdaq updated its 2025 adjusted operating expense guidance to $2.305 billion—$2.335 billion (up from the previous range of $2.295 billion—$2.335 billion). The company also updated its 2025 adjusted tax rate guidance by lowering the range to 22.5%- 23.5% (versus the prior range of 22.5%- 24.5%).

Nasdaq shares fell 2.5% to trade at $88.12 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nasdaq following earnings announcement.

TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained Nasdaq with a Hold and raised the price target from $94 to $96.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $108 to $109.

Photo via Shutterstock