October 22, 2025 9:59 AM 2 min read

Qualcomm To Rally More Than 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital raised Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) price target from $26 to $31. RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Halliburton shares closed at $25.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) from $195 to $170. Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Texas Instruments shares closed at $180.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna increased STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) price target from $35 to $40. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating. STMicroelectronics shares closed at $30.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from $190 to $200. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating. Qualcomm shares closed at $168.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) from $75 to $79. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating. Coca-Cola shares closed at $71.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush raised Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) price target from $19 to $20. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained a Neutral rating. Intel shares settled at $38.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) price target from $10 to $20. Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha maintained a Buy rating. Eos Energy Enterprises shares closed at $16.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel cut Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) price target from $185 to $170. Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Hold rating. Texas Instruments shares closed at $180.84 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays cut the price target for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) from $37 to $28. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Underweight rating. BJ’s Restaurants shares settled at $31.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush slashed Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) price target from $1,500 to $1,400. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,241.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

