O'Reilly Automotive Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share, up from 76 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue is $4.69 billion, compared to $4.36 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 23, O’Reilly Automotive posted in-line earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

O’Reilly Automotive shares rose 0.3% to close at $101.31 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $115 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $115 to $120 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $112 to $125 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $108 to $110 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $107 to $115 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

