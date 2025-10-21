Netflix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Los Gatos, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.97 per share, up from $5.40 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Netflix's quarterly revenue is $11.51 billion, compared to $9.82 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight straight quarters.

Netflix shares rose 3.3% to close at $1,238.56 on Monday.

Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $1,385 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $1,280 to $1,295 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,350 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $1,500 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $1,450 to $1,495 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying NFLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock