Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
October 21, 2025 9:02 AM 2 min read

SLB To Rally Around 44%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays cut Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) price target from $195 to $175. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Paylocity Holding shares closed at $151.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from $73 to $85. B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Eversource Energy shares closed at $72.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird cut Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) price target from $287 to $285. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Neutral rating. Marriott shares closed at $260.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) from $38 to $41. RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev maintained an Outperform rating. IDEAYA Biosciences shares closed at $30.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) from $298 to $304. Morgan Stanley analyst Sean Laaman maintained an Overweight rating. ResMed shares closed at $271.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) price target from $10 to $16. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu maintained a Buy rating. Planet Labs shares settled at $13.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) price target from $58 to $62. JP Morgan analyst Anthony Elian maintained a Neutral rating. Zions Bancorporation shares closed at $51.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital raised PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) price target from $40 to $41. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained an Outperform rating. PPL shares closed at $37.67 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) from $90 to $95. Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams maintained a Buy rating. Block shares settled at $76.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays boosted SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) price target from $46 to $48. Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating. SLB shares closed at $33.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

