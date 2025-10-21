Texas Instruments Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share, up from $1.47 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments' quarterly revenue is $4.64 billion, compared to $4.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 16, Texas Instruments named CEO Haviv Ilan to additional role of board chairman, effective Jan. 2026, succeeding Rich Templeton.

Texas Instruments shares rose 1.7% to close at $179.59 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $200 to $150 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $192 to $185 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $260 to $235 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $208 to $190 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $197 to $192 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying TXN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

