Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp General Motors Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Detroit, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share, down from $2.96 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GM's quarterly revenue is $45.33 billion, compared to $48.76 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 20, General Motors announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.

Shares of GM fell 0.7% to close at $58.00 on Monday.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $65 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $50 to $55 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $70 to $74 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $58 to $67 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $61 to $75 on Sept. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

