Bloom Energy's Brookfield Deal Brings Prestige, Not Profit—Yet

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is energizing investor interest with a bold partnership poised to reshape AI infrastructure. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Oct. 28.

Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $0.091, with sales of $425.55 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Last week, Bloom Energy announced a $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to implement a reimagined future for AI infrastructure.

Brookfield will invest the amount to deploy Bloom's technology, with global AI factory projects underway, including a European site to be announced by year-end.

Bloom Energy's fuel cells provide clean, scalable onsite power, while Brookfield brings infrastructure and financing expertise. Together, they aim to transform AI factory design and power.

Bank Of America (BofA) Securities analyst Dimple Gosai on Monday wrote, “Bloom’s new Brookfield partnership adds a blue-chip counterparty and reinforces its position at the center of the AI-driven power-resiliency build-out.”

BofA increased price forecast from $24 to $26, with an Underperform rating.

Gosai expects initial deployments to ramp up gradually, not driving near-term earnings. However, the stock's rally suggests investors are already pricing in the potential Brookfield earnings as an executable backlog.

“A strategic win, yes-but the market is paying today for a decade of delivery,” the analyst added.

Also Read: Fuel Cell Tax Perk Could Supercharge Bloom Energy In 2026, Says JPMorgan

BofA expects the third quarter earnings call to focus on cadence and cost rather than new deal headlines-updates on AEP order flow, Brookfield’s first-site timeline, and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) deployment will be key.

Gosai looks for reaffirmation of 2025 guidance, alongside commentary on margin trajectory, CFO search progress, capacity-doubling plans, and capital below consensus.

Bloom Energy reaffirmed 2025 revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.85 billion versus consensus of $1.74 billion.

For 2025, BofA forecasts $1.72 billion of revenue and $199 million of EBITDA at a 28.2% margin-the low end of management’s guide and below Street expectations ($1.77 billion / 29.3% / $212 million).

BofA says the numbers reflect a more measured pace of margin improvement and order realization.

BE Price Action: Bloom shares are up 2.60% at $114.40 at the time of publication on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock