Truist Financial Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.00 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.240 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.198 billion.

Truist Finl said adjusted revenue for 2025 FY is expected to up by 1.5% to 2.5% year over year.

Truist Finl shares gained 1.3% to trade at $43.17 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Truist Finl following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained Truist Finl with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $48 to $49.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $55.

Considering buying TFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock