GE Aerospace Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Evendale, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share, up from $1.15 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue is $10.41 billion, compared to $8.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 23, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and GE Aerospace announced that they have begun altitude testing of the GEK800 engine, designed for unmanned aerial systems and collaborative combat aircraft.

GE Aerospace shares rose 0.1% to close at $300.14 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $230 to $295 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $300 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $296 to $309 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $300 to $321 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $225 to $230 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

