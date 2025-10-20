Lockheed Martin Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Analysts expect the Bethesda, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share, down from $6.84 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue is $18.52 billion, compared to $17.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 14, Lockheed Martin and Diehl Defence entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration opportunities for Integrated Air and Missile Defense.

Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.4% to close at $495.15 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $440 to $500 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $530 to $630 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $490 to $590 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $500 to $550 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $495 to $480 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

