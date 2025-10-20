Zions Bancorp Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 20.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share, up from $1.37 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorp's quarterly revenue is $842.34 million, compared to $804 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 15, Zions Bancorporation announced that it is aware of legal actions against two borrowers under two related commercial and industrial loans extended by its California Bank & Trust division. The company will take a provision for approximately $60 million.

Shares of Zions Bancorp gained 5.8% to close at $49.67 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst David George upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $65 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $62 to $59 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Jon Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $62 to $64 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $63 to $70 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $57 to $59 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Considering buying ZION stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: